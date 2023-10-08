 Central leadership will decide on BJP-JJP pact in Haryana: CM : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Central leadership will decide on BJP-JJP pact in Haryana: CM

Central leadership will decide on BJP-JJP pact in Haryana: CM

Says both parties not traditional allies, had come together in post-poll alliance to keep Congress at bay

Central leadership will decide on BJP-JJP pact in Haryana: CM

Union MoS for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and CM Manohar Lal release a commemorative stamp on the anniversary of Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s coronation day ceremony in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the issue of alliance between the BJP and the JJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections would be decided by the central high command and was not a remit of the state BJP.

Noting that the BJP and the JJP had never been traditional allies and had come together with the objective of keeping the Congress at bay in 2019, Khattar said: “There are two types of alliances — one an alliance between parties and one on the floor of the House to form the government. Our alliance (BJP-JJP) was never between parties because it was not a pre-poll alliance, but a post-poll alliance struck to stay in power and keep the Congress away.”

Khattar said as far as the next elections go, the central BJP would take the lead in discussing the alliance matter. “It is not a subject for the state BJP although churning has been going on,” said Khattar, speaking to some women journalists here today.

The CM also said there was still a lot of time to decide on this issue. “There is no urgency to make a decision today,” he said.

In important remarks, Khattar structured the BJP-JJP alliance as one born out of political exigencies. “We have allied with the Chautala family in the past also but with the objective of keeping the Congress at bay. Post-poll alliance has a compulsion of running the government. We allied with the JJP in 2019 because we were short of the magic mark and had to have a pact to retain power against the Congress. That was the reason behind this alliance,” the CM said.

Khattar rejected allegations of Chaudhary Birender Singh who, a few days ago, threatened to quit the BJP if the BJP-JJP alliance continued. Singh accused Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala of the JJP of indulging in corruption. “That is not true. We have never condoned any act of corruption, be it political or bureaucratic,” said Khattar in defence of his government adding that the BJP-JJP ran a good government ‘barring some aberrations’.

The BJP and the JJP have openly said in recent months that they will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats. This was in contrast to Dushyant’s stand in December 2022 when he said contesting together was part of the BJP-JJP 2019 deal which Union Home Minister Amit Shah struck.

The Uchana Kalan Assembly seat in Jind, which Dushyant represents, has become a major bone of contention between the allies, with Birender Singh seeking it for wife Prem Lata, whom Dushyant had defeated in 2019 state elections. In the Hisar Lok Sabha seat earlier that year, Birender Singh’s son had defeated Dushyant.

Haryana election as scheduled

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar backed the one nation, one election proposal but said Haryana elections will happen next year as scheduled and not with the Lok Sabha poll, which will happen earlier.

‘Shaheedi Smaraks’ to come up in Hemu’s memory

  • The Chief Minister on Saturday announced that ‘Shaheedi Smaraks’ would be built in the memory of Hemu, coronated in Delhi on October 7, 1556, in Panipat and Rewari districts
  • “Under the Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana, these memorials will be constructed on four to five acres in both districts and inspire future generations with the saga of Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s courage,” said Khattar
  • A commemorative postage stamp was also released by the CM and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence