Chandigarh is and will remain capital of Haryana & Punjab: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 1

The resolution by Punjab’s AAP government staking claim on Chandigarh has united political parties in Haryana as leaders condemned the move in one voice. But there was no word from the Haryana unit of AAP.

The leaders demanded convening of a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and said that the SYL issue should also be taken up afresh and pushed for an early resolution.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab. “Both the states have several other issues to talk about apart from Chandigarh,” he added.

Referring to the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 which led to the creation of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Khattar said that not only Punjab and Haryana but the people of Himachal Pradesh also claim their share in Chandigarh.

“The Supreme Court in one of its judgments has stated that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, Himachal Pradesh too has the right on 7.19 per cent of Chandigarh’s land. It is a different matter that Himachal Pradesh has declared Shimla as its capital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Punjab’s resolution was merely a “political agenda” of the AAP. “Chandigarh belongs to Haryana if we go by the Shah Commission report. Punjab is not even giving us our share of water. We have 50 per cent share in the Chandigarh airport as well. What will happen if we decide to block our roads to Punjab and deny them entry? The three issues of water, territory and capital need to be resolved,” Hooda stated.

Maintaining that the CM, like he did for the SYL issue, should convene an all-party meeting, Hooda said that he should lead a delegation to the PM. “He failed to organise on the SYL issue and we could only meet the President on the matter,” he said.

HPCC president Kumari Selja today said that the resolution exposed AAP’s anti-Haryana face. “Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and Haryana has full right over Chandigarh,” she said.

Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala said that Punjab was in the habit of passing resolutions without applying their mind. “First, they passed a resolution on SYL. Now, it is Chandigarh. They can’t fulfil their promises and are using these diversionary tactics. The CM should call a one-day session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and condemn Punjab’s move while putting forward a strong case for SYL,” the sole party MLA said.

AAP’s Haryana in charge, Sushil Gupta, however, refused to comment when asked about the state unit’s stand on the matter.