CIA seizes 9K bottles of illicit liquor in Nuh

Gurugram, March 29

The Haryana Police’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in Nuh intercepted a truck transporting illicit liquor concealed beneath planks. The truck driver was arrested in connection with the incident. The truck was allegedly engaged in the illicit trade of illegal liquor.

The police team discovered and confiscated a total of 9,336 bottles of illicit liquor from the truck, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh.

Nuh CIA inspector said the team was patrolling near the KMP Bridge on the Nuh-Sohna road. Upon receiving information that a truck driver was transporting illegal English liquor from the KMP road to Palwal in Bihar, the team set up a checkpoint. Shortly thereafter, the suspected vehicle was spotted approaching, and upon interception, the driver identified himself as Ashok Kumar.

9,336 bottles of illicit liquor were found concealed beneath the planks. When asked for documentation, the driver presented a forged bill purportedly from Siliguri, West Bengal, to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and failed to produce any documents related to the seized liquor. He was presented in court.

