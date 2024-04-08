Congress does not have candidates who can win: Former minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 7

Former minister and state BJP spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda said the Congress did not have candidates who can win in the Lok Sabha poll, hence it was delaying the announcement of its nominees while the BJP had taken the lead over opposition parties by fielding its candidates on all 10 seats of the state.

Krishan Murti stated this while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of carrying out public contact programmes at Ladhaut and Bayyapur villages under the Garhi Sampla-KiloiAssembly segment on Sunday to seek votes for the BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma.

“It is a decisive election as it will decide the fate of the nation. On one side, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has worked tirelessly in the past one decade to make Bharat a supreme power at the global level while on the other hand, there are leaders of the Congress who ruled the nation for several decades but did nothing for the welfare of the public,” he added.

Krishan Murti claimed that the BJP would repeat the 2019 general election results by retaining all 10 seats in the state.

