Congress intends to divide nation on basis of religion, says Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 3

Launching an attack on the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Congress intends to divide the nation on religion basis, hence it talked about reservation based on religion whereas there is no provision in the Constitution for such sort of reservation.

Singh was addressing a gathering at a rally organised here today on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar were also present at the rally.

“The Congress does the politics of lies and it is bent on ruining the country. The Congress wants to bring a law wherein after the death of a person, 55 per cent of his property will go to the government and 45 per cent will remain with the family. It will not succeed in its design as no power can mislead aware people of Bharat,” claimed the minister.

Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘ranchhor’ (who runs away from battlefield), Singh took a swipe at him for shifting to Raebareli. He said many Congress leaders wanted Rahul to contest from Amethi but he chose to run away. He could not muster the courage to contest from Amethi and such people wanted to lead the nation, the minister added. “After the Independence, Mahatma Gandhi wanted that the Congress should be dissolved and not be in politics but it was not done. Now, the people will fulfil his wish by finishing the Congress off in this Lok Sabha election,” Singh claimed.

Responding to the Congress’ remarks that the unopposed victory of BJP candidate in Surat was a murder of democracy, Singh said since Independence, 28 Congress candidates had been elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha and the BJP candidates had been elected unopposed for the first time. He questioned the Congress whether the democracy was not murdered when Congress candidates were elected unopposed.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted the Congress, saying the state had witnessed riots during its regime. Farmers were given nominal compensation for crop losses and government jobs were given on the basis of ‘parch-kharchi’ system but the BJP on coming to power not only ended the ‘parch-kharchi’ system but also provided the farmers adequate compensation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rajnath Singh #Rohtak