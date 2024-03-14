Congress questions convening of special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, March 13
The Congress questioned the motive of the BJP government in calling a special session and sought to know the “emergency” involved for summoning the session at such a short notice.
The Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BB Batra, and others highlighted they received intimation for the session very late and proper time was not given.
Later, Hooda said some members were on their way and urged the Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to adjourn the session for an hour.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...