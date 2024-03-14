Congress questions convening of special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Congress questioned the motive of the BJP government in calling a special session and sought to know the “emergency” involved for summoning the session at such a short notice.

The Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BB Batra, and others highlighted they received intimation for the session very late and proper time was not given.

Later, Hooda said some members were on their way and urged the Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to adjourn the session for an hour.

