Cops exhorted to take to yoga

Faridabad, April 5

The second day of the state-level conference of the inspector generals and superintendents of police began with yoga today. The three-day conference was inaugurated on Thursday.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who is presiding over the meet, asked officials to adopt yoga in their daily routine to relive stress.

In the yoga session conducted this morning, Yoga Acharya Hemant helped the police officers to do several types of yoga asanas. The yoga acharya gave detailed lessons on the role of yoga practices like pranayama, bhastrika, and nadi shodhan, which he claimed could help in adopting a stress-free lifestyle. The yoga session further included meditation practices and chanting of the gayatri mantra.

Kapur said, “Yoga is not only a way to sustain good physical, mental, spiritual and social health, it shows one the way to live life in its entirety and removes various types of disorders.”

