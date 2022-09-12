Corporates to fund beautification of chowks, parks in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin cities

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, September 11
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has started roping in corporate groups and public sector undertakings to beautify chowks, parks and roads of the twin cities. They will beautify and maintain these as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Special cleanliness drives being run
We are putting in all efforts to make the twin cities clean and beautiful. Special cleanliness drives are being run in this connection. Residents should also cooperate in doing so. Madan Chauhan, Mayor
Meeting held with Banks
Mayor Madan Chauhan and Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha recently held a meeting with officers of nationalised and private banks of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and appealed to them to adopt chowks, parks and roads.
“Accepting our appeal, officers of several banks voluntarily adopted some of these and took the responsibility of beautifying and maintaining these,” said Chauhan. At the meeting, Indian Overseas Bank’s chief manager Sikri Lal voluntarily decided to beautify Maharana Pratap Chowk (Kamani Chowk) and Vishwakarma Chowk from the bank’s CSR fund. Similarly, IDBI Bank will be maintaining Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk (Fountain Chowk) of Yamunanagar. Kotak Mahindra Bank has adopted Aggrasen Chowk of Jagadhri and Punjab National Bank will look after Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk situated near Jagadhri Bus stand. HDFC Bank has taken up the beautification and maintenance of Nehru Park in Yamunanagar.
ICICI Bank has adopted Govindpuri Road from Madhu Chowk to Bhai Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar.
“The beautification and maintenance work of adopted chowks, a park and a road will be done by the banks from their CSR fund,” said Chauhan. Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha has appealed to other banks, religious and social institutions, hospitals, hotels, marriage palaces and big showroom operators to adopt the area near them and keep it clean and beautiful.
