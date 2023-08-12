Cow smuggler nabbed following encounter in Haryana's Nuh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 12

Amidst the ongoing communal tension in Nuh, the police on Saturday nabbed a gang of cow smugglers following a brief encounter near Mahu village at Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district.

According to officials, the gang belonged to Utawar area.

During the encounter, police said, one of the smugglers with a truck carrying 21 cows was shot at in the knee and rushed to Mandikhera hospital.

A case was registered by the police that claimed to have been attacked by men in cars accompanying the truck.

According to the FIR, on a tip-off on Friday night, a police team led by DSP Satish Vats rushed to spot and intercepted the truck.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, and one of the accused, Taufiq, was injured after the police retaliated.

The police is currently conducting raids to nab the absconding accused. “We have busted a major gang of cattle smugglers. One of the accused was injured in cross-firing. We cannot divulge more details,” said Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijrania.

Meanwhile, the news has led to a major uproar among right-wing groups, who have urged the chief minister seeking stricter norms against cow-smuggling.

“The men who fight to save the cows are dubbed goons and these criminals are having a free run. The district is under curfew, so how did they steal so many cows and were roaming around. The CM needs to step in and deal with cow-smuggling in the region,” said a local Bajrang Dal member.

