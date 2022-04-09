Cyber fraud: NRI duped of over Rs 50 lakh; Gurugram cops launch probe

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 9

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the cybercrime police station following a complaint of a Sector 45 resident who claimed that his NRI father was duped of Rs 50 lakh.

The complainant said his father, based in Arizona, USA, was blackmailed on the basis of a video conversation. The accused also threatened to involve him in a suicide case and posed as judge and cops to create pressure and extort money.

“After sending a friend request via Facebook, they made a fake video and videograped the conversation without approval. They then threatened to upload the video on YouTube and also claimed that the participant in the video has committed suicide on October 3, 2021. Several messages and calls were received via WhatsApp and the accused posed as officials from cyber police, Delhi Police and CID. All of them demanded money to settle the suicide case and under pressure large amount of money was sent. They also posed as employees of YouTube and demanded more money in order to get the videos deleted,” the complaint read.

The complainant claimed his father paid Rs 48 lakh and Rs 5 lakh between October and November 2021.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Sectionss 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) of IPC and Sections 66-C, 66-D and 67 of information technology act at cybercrime police station.

“We are investigating the matter and verifying the facts. Hope the accused will be nabbed soon,” said inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO of cybercrime police station.