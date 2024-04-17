Defunct fountains present a poor picture of green belts in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 16

Once the attraction of parks in the city, fountains have fallen into a state of neglect, brewing resentment among people. Be it Atal Park, Karna Taal, Sector 12 Fountain Park or Mughal Canal Park, fountains are non-functional everywhere.

Sector 12 Fountain Park

City residents alleged that the lack of upkeep by the authorities had resulted in the sorry state of affairs of the parks. They said the authorities had paid no heed to requests for the repair of fountains. “After raising the issue of poor upkeep, the Karnal Municipal Corporation had restored the beauty of the historical Karna Taal Park. Musical fountains were the integral part of the park which attracted people, but these days, these are non-functional and dry, presenting a poor picture to visitors. The authorities should take care of it,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident.

Munish Arya, another resident, said the park of Sector-12 was known due to its fountains and named ‘Fountain Park’, but the fountains in the part are lying defunct. Despite raising the issue with the authorities, no action has been taken so far. “We request the authorities to restore the beauty of this park by getting all the fountains operational,” said Arya.

“Atal Park is one of the biggest parks of the city and situated along the National Highway-44. Fountains were once the highlight of this park, but they are no longer functional. These fountains were not just mere decorations, but were the pride and beauty of the park. The authorities should take steps to make them functional, said Gaurav Kamboj, a local resident, adding that the authorities must prioritise the restoration and maintenance of these fountains to their former glory. The situation is the same in Mughal Canal park. “Fountains add life to a park so they should be made operational,” said Shiv Sharma, another resident.

Dharambir, XEN, HSVP, said that the maintenance of fountains of Atal Park will be done under the Smart City project, while the fountains in Sector 12 will be repaired soon by the HSVP. Monika Sharma, XEN, KMC, said steps were being taken to address the issue.

