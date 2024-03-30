Direct fight between Congress, BJP: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

There was no space for vote cutters like the Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as the ensuing Lok Sabha polls will be a direct contest between the Congress and BJP, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said today.

“It is clear that the atmosphere in the state is in favour of the Congress and the people are in the mood for change,” he said at a press conference, where Arjun Singh Gurjar, former MLA from Jagadhri and JJP leader, joined the Congress. Along with him, BJP leader Bhum Singh Rana also joined the party.

Responding to the ‘India Employment Report 2024’, Hooda said the BJP government of Haryana was pursuing the policy of making the youth unemployed, uneducated, unskilled, drug addicts and criminals.

“To save future from the clutches of this government, the youth are forced to migrate. The latest report states that 55% of the educated youth of Haryana have left Haryana in search of employment,” he said.

Hooda said increasing unemployment in the state has taken a frightening form. “But the BJP-JJP in power remained busy in carrying out scams one after the other. The latest unemployment report is confirming this. The International Labor Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Human Development Institute (IHD) has released this report,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha