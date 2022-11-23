Drug peddler’s assets to be attached in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, November 22

The Sirsa police have started the process of attaching the properties of a drug peddler at Panniwala Morika village in the district after getting requisite approval from the competent authority.

Sirsa SP Dr Arpit Jain said drug paddler Sukhmandar Singh (alias Mander Singh), his wife Jaspreet Kaur, sons Deep Singh and Dajleet Singh and Daljeet’s wife Chhindar Pal Kaur had procured movable and immovable property worth Rs 2.40 crore, including agricultural land, house, besides bank deposits worth Rs 18.25 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 27.57 lakh. As per an assessment by the Revenue Department, the market value of these properties is around Rs 3.50 crore.

The SP said that Sukhmandar was facing 12 cases under the NDPS Act, while Deep Singh and Daljeet were facing four and two cases, respectively. Deep Singh is reportedly lodged in a jail in connection with the supply of five quintal puppy husk in the Dabwali region of the district.