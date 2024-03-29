Election battle hots up in Rohtak, Arvind Sharma kicks off campaign

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 28

Electoral battle has started heating up in Rohtak, with the outgoing MP, Dr Arvind Sharma, kicking off his campaign after being re-nominated by the BJP. The Congress’s most likely nominee, MP Deepender Hooda, is already seeking votes through door-to-door campaigns and addressing public meetings in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

Sharma was welcomed at various places on reaching Rohtak today, and started electioneering by taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar yesterday.

“Electioneering had slowed down after the EC announced the Lok Sabha poll in the state in the sixth phase on May 25, but it has started picking up pace. Deepender has been campaigning for the past several days, and now Arvind Sharma is also seeking votes. The campaigning will pick further pace after the announcement of candidates of other parties,” said Deepak Rathi, a local resident.

Ram Avtar, a resident of Jhajjar, said since there were two months for polling, all candidates would get ample opportunity to carry out door-to-door public contact, especially in markets.

Deepender, while talking to the media, said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state did nothing for people’s welfare and leaders of opposition parties were being targeted through investigative agencies ahead of the poll.

Earlier, Sharma said in Jhajjar that PM Modi and the state government had left no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of every section of society in the past decade.

