Empower women further through education: Haryana Governor

Sonepat, December 17
Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University (BPSWU) at Khanpur-Kalan, visited the institution on Friday and exhorted research scholars and faculty members to work towards furthering the empowerment of women through education.
The Governor interacted with the faculty members and research scholars of the university under the ‘Samvad’ programme held here. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Sudesh presided over the function.
The Chancellor paid tribute to Bhagat Phool Singh and also to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 73rd birth anniversary.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1