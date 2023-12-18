Empower women further through education: Haryana Governor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 17

Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University (BPSWU) at Khanpur-Kalan, visited the institution on Friday and exhorted research scholars and faculty members to work towards furthering the empowerment of women through education.

The Governor interacted with the faculty members and research scholars of the university under the ‘Samvad’ programme held here. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Sudesh presided over the function.

The Chancellor paid tribute to Bhagat Phool Singh and also to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 73rd birth anniversary.

