‘Ensure poll conducted in free, fair manner’

Chandigarh, May 1

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said ensuring elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner remains the foremost objective of the Election Commission, Haryana Chief Electoral Office, and the district administration.

He said this can only be achieved when all officers/officials present at the polling booth discharge their duties with unwavering dedication and honesty. These officials must ready themselves both physically and mentally for the electoral process, he said.

The Lok Sabha general election provide us with a valuable opportunity to demonstrate improvement and find personal satisfaction in our endeavours, he added. Agarwal said following the handling of election materials, the presiding officer should proceed to their assigned booth and conduct a thorough inspection.

