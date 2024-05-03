Ex gratia relief for kin in case of poll staff casualty: Haryana CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today announced that financial assistance (ex gratia) would be provided to the families of polling/security personnel in case of death or permanent disability during election duty. In the unfortunate events of violent incidents, bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, or shootings leading to the death of personnel, the family will receive Rs 30 lakh. Similarly, for other reasons causing death during duty, Rs 15 lakh will be provided and in case of permanent disability of the employee due to attack by anti-social elements, Rs 15 lakh will be given. In case of loss of eyesight or limbs, a financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh will be extended to the family members.

Agarwal chaired a review meeting regarding the ex gratia policy for employees engaged in election duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The assistance amount will be in addition to any compassionate amount provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, state government, or other employers.

He said the responsibility of initiating the process of compassionate funds will be of the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police and it will have to be started within 10 days from the date of the incident of death or disability of the employee. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer will have to ensure disposal of the related case within one month.

The Chief Electoral Officer directed that all the District Election Officers should ensure facilities for healthcare, and first-aid for the polling personnel at the training centres, dispatch and receiving centres and there should also be a provision for an ambulance with doctors and paramedical staff.

Also, all the District Election Officers will designate a senior officer as the nodal officer for the welfare and other facilities of the employees engaged in election duty and will inform the headquarters about the same.

He said the election duty period will be considered from the date of the announcement of election dates to the date of the results, including both days.

Agarwal said the election duty involves rigorous activities carried out by various departments’ officials and employees, including the operation of election machinery. These workers undertake challenging tasks to ensure the independent and impartial conduct of elections, risking their lives. Recognising their contribution, the Commission has provisioned assistance for the families of deceased personnel as compensation or assistance for employees in cases of serious injuries resulting in permanent disability.

