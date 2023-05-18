 Executive meet: BJP focuses on forming govt for 3rd time : The Tribune India

Executive meet: BJP focuses on forming govt for 3rd time

The CM with state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar at the meeting.



Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 17

The BJP’s state executive meeting, which was held in Jagadhri today, focused on the issue of forming the government for the third time at the Centre as well as in the state.

The party leadership said to woo voters, the BJP cadre would go to voters, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government.

State BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said this time was the golden period for the country and their party had decided to take the achievements of the Modi’s rule to every household under the campaign “Maha Sampark Abhiyan”.

‘Golden period for country’

  • To woo voters, BJP cadre will go to voters with the achievements of the Modi govt’s nine-year rule
  • This time golden period for country: State BJP head Om Prakash Dhankar; people praising schemes of Central and State govts: Chief Minister Khattar

He said that under this “abhiyan”, rallies would be held in every Lok Sabha segment and public meeting would be organised at every Assembly constituency level, besides holding of other programmes.

“During the golden period of nine years, we have seen the removal of Article 370, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, the chairmanship of the G20 and are seeing India moving forward in every field,” said Om Prakash Dhankar.

He said under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy had reached fifth position from ninth. “This time, we have overtaken England and in the coming times, India will become the fourth largest economy in the world, leaving behind Japan in terms of economy,” said Dhankar.

Addressing the meeting of the state executive, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state was firmly implementing the schemes of the Centre in Haryana.

The meeting was attended by state in charge Biplab Deb; Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar; Central Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav; national vice-president of the Mahila Morcha Rekha Gupta; ministers of Haryana government, BJP’s MLAs and office-bearers of the party.

