Farmers gherao Tanwar’s car

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 1

BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Dr Ashok Tanwar faced opposition from farmers during the first rally of his campaign in Karnoli village of Fatehabad on Monday.

Farmers associated with the ‘Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee’ gathered around Tanwar’s car and showed him black flags. After police intervention, Tanwar, who was accompanied by BJP district president Baldev, left the place in his car.

As soon he finished his rally in the Fatehabad village and was about to leave, members of the farmers’ body started the protest and gheraoed the BJP candidate’s car. Due to anticipation of a protest, a significant number of police personnel were deployed. Police officers stopped the farmers. When the police stopped the farmers, they started protesting against the police administration too.

