Fatehabad officer held for taking Rs 40K bribe

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 11

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested District Welfare Officer (DWO) Lalchand red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Fatehabad district. The bribe was demanded through another person, Ravinder Singh.

An ACB spokesperson said that the team laid a trap to nab the accused on the basis of information. Lalchand had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for availing the benefits of a government scheme — Inter-caste Marriage Shagun Yojana.

Out of this, Rs 10,000 had already been taken by the accused on March 7 through a Ravinder. The accused then demanded the remaining Rs 40,000, which he was caught taking by the ACB team. A case has been registered and he has been arrested.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehabad #Hisar