Fatehabad officer held for taking Rs 40K bribe

Hisar, March 11
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested District Welfare Officer (DWO) Lalchand red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Fatehabad district. The bribe was demanded through another person, Ravinder Singh.
An ACB spokesperson said that the team laid a trap to nab the accused on the basis of information. Lalchand had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for availing the benefits of a government scheme — Inter-caste Marriage Shagun Yojana.
Out of this, Rs 10,000 had already been taken by the accused on March 7 through a Ravinder. The accused then demanded the remaining Rs 40,000, which he was caught taking by the ACB team. A case has been registered and he has been arrested.
