FIR registered on murder charges after 11 months

Yamunanagar, March 23
Eleven months after a man’s death here, the police have finally registered a murder case on the directions of a UP court against several persons, including owners of an engineering workshop and a furniture showroom.
After registering a zero FIR, the Saharanpur police transferred the case to the city police station, Yamunanagar, for further action on March 20.
The case pertains to Nathi Ram of Saharanpur, who worked in the engineering workshop at Yamunanagar. Those booked are Sonu, alias Rajesh Bhatia, the owner of the workshop; Rajiv, owner of the furniture showroom in Yamunanagar, and some other unknown persons.
The deceased’s daughter, Rashi stated that Nathi Ram had worked at Sonu’s workshop for about two years.
She said her father had left home on April 3, 2023, saying he was going to the workshop to get his salary, but he didn’t return home that day.
“The next day, Sonu called us telling that my father was ill and he had been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. He called us again after some time and told us that my father had died,” alleged Rashi. However, she alleged, when they reached the hospital, they saw several injury marks on the body.
“Sonu along with Rajiv and other persons killed my father due to unknown reasons. They later came to our house in Saharanpur. They threatened me and my family that if we took any action against them, they would kill us like they killed my father,” alleged the complainant.
She said they lodged a complaint with the Saharanpur police on August 3, 2023, but no action was taken. They had to go to the court to get an FIR registered.
Family alleges threats by accused
- The complainant said they lodged a complaint of her father’s death on August 3, 2023, but no action was taken
- She alleged the accused later threatened to kill their family like her father if they took any action against them
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi