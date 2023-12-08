Gita Mahotsav off to grand start

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 7

The International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2023 celebrations got off to a grand start on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya kick-started the celebrations. Artists and craftsmen from 24 states have reached Kurukshetra for the event.

Around 650 stalls have been set up at the Saras and Craft Fair, which is a part of the celebrations, and over 250 craftsmen from across the country have converged on the area to showcase their art. Governor Dattatreya interacted with artisans on the occasion.

While the fair is being held from December 7 to 24, the cultural events under the festival will be organised from December 17 to 24.

Governor Dattatreya noted, “Kurukshetra is often regarded as a city of religion, karma, righteousness and salvation. The Gita Mahotsav isn’t just a celebration confined to Kurukshetra; it attracts people from across the country and abroad. The Gita is universal. The message of the Gita shall remain relevant for all times to come. It can help eradicate social evils.”

He added, “Every year, lakhs of people flock to Kurukshetra to attend the Gita Mahotsav. Artists, craftsmen, artisans and self-help groups also come here to showcase their art and sell their products. The efforts of the state government and the Centre have helped spread the message of the Gita.”

Governor Dattatreya, who is also the chairman of the Kurukshetra Development Board, further said, “So far, 164 tirthas spread over 48 kos of land have been documented, and a survey to document the remaining ones is on.”

