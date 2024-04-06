Goods gutted in fire at shop

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 5

Goods and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as a fire broke out at a handloom shop on Bhiwani Stand Chowk in Rohtak city on Friday. The shopkeeper, Manoj Jain, said the shop was on the ground floor, while he and his family lived on the first floor of the same building. A short-circuit is being suspected as the reason behind the fire.

