Govt school heads asked to increase student strength

Kaithal/Karnal, April 9

In a major step to increase the number of students in government schools, the Education Department has started an outreach programme. Heads of government school in Karnal and Kaithal districts have been given a target to enroll 20 per cent more students in the ongoing academic session as compared to the last session.

Teachers re-engaging dropouts

There are 1,02,917 students in classes I to XII in Kaithal district, while Karnal has nearly 1.28 lakh students in government schools. The department has identified around 12,000 drop-outs each in Kaithal and Karnal districts.

“The heads have been directed to increase 20 per cent of the students’ strength in the current session,” said Dr Vijay Laxmi, District Education Officer (DEO), Kaithal. The department wanted to enhance overall student participation in government schools, she said. “Our focus is to bring nearly 12,000 identified dropout children back to school. Each teacher has been given a task to bring at least two new children by motivating parents,” the DEO said.

Sudesh Kumari, DEO, Karnal, said they wanted to take the students’ strength to 1.5 lakh in the current academic session from last year’s 1.28 lakh in 777 government schools in the district.

Teachers are going door to door to motivate parents as well as students for admission to government schools, highlighting the benefits of education. “We are encouraging dropouts to rejoin the education system. Our effort is to ensure no child is left behind,” said Naveen Kumar, a teacher. Deepak Goswami, former general secretary of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh Haryana, said their goal was to enroll 10 new students each at Government Model Primary Sanskriti School, Kutail. “We are hopeful of achieving the target,” he added.

