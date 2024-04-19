Grievance redressal camp for Bhiwani residents

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 18

The Public Health Engineering Department today organised an open camp in Wards 11 and 12 to hear the grievances of the residents in Bhiwani town. The residents primarily raised issues related to the short supply of potable water. Junior Engineers Sanjay Jain and Umed Singh listened to their problems.

The residents highlighted the problem of inadequate supply of drinking water. Municipal Council member Karambir Yadav said the department officials had assured the residents to improve the water supply system in the localities. “The Public Health Department officials have appealed to the residents to rationalise the use of the water in the summer season at their homes. The drinking water should not be used for car washing, etc.,” he said.

Bhiwani DC Naresh Narwal has issued instructions that the residents should not face the problem related to drinking water in the town. Following the instructions, the department has been conducting the camp across the town since last Monday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Hisar