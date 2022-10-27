Haryana Assembly Speaker announces Rs 22L for hostel building

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 26

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta presided over the 36th idol foundation day of Guru Ravidas programme on Tuesday. It was organised on behalf of Guru Ravidas Sabha here in Sector 15. He also announced to give Rs 22 lakh from his discretionary quota for the construction of a hostel at the Sabha, adding that he had no fund crunch for social work.

Gupta said Sant Ravidas was a social reformer and saint in true sense, who is known as Ravidas in Punjab and Raidas in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while people in Maharashtra know him as Rohidas and in Bengal as Ruidas. He said Sant Shiromani poet Ravidas was born in 1376 in Gobardhanpur village of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He further said that Ravidas ji used to make shoes due to being from the tannery clan, he used to get a lot of pleasure in doing this work.

District President Deepak Sharma, Councilors Harendra Malik, Jai Kaushik, Rakesh Balmiki, Omvati Punia, District SC Morcha President Amrik Singh, Nehru Yuva Kendra Panchkula Deputy Director Pradeep, Retired Sessions Judge Shri VP Chaudhary and President of Sabha KL Brar were among those present on the occasion.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula