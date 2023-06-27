Haryana Governor: Need collective efforts against drugs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 26

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today appealed to people for social boycott of those involved in drug trafficking.

“Drugs is a social evil. People and the police should deal with it strictly. Those involved in drug menace should be boycotted socially by people,” said the Governor at the state-level function organised to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse.

He also inspected the modern de-addiction centre at Civil Hospital and interacted with patients.

Drug abuse has become a big challenge in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. It not only destroys the life of a man, but also creates problems for the family, he added.

The Governor said strong steps were being initiated by the Union government against the menace of drugs. Huge quantity worth Rs 800 crore was seized in Gujarat recently.

“Addiction of drugs is a bad habit, which makes a person’s body hollow. I interacted with youths at the de-addiction centre, who told me that they got addicted to drugs due to bad company,” he added.

He lauded the efforts of the state government to eradicate drug menace.