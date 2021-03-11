Honey-trap racket busted, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 29

The Kaithal police claimed to have busted a honey-trap racket and arrested four women red-handed. They were allegedly trying to extort money from a man on the pretext of getting a false rape case registered against him.

They were produced in court from where they were taken on four-day police remand.

Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed said that a man had filed a complaint in Titram police station that he had met a woman, namely Raman of Siwan, around six to seven months ago. She allegedly called him to her residence and had physical relations with him by her own will.

Then, she started demanding money for “some urgency”, but on May 24, she called him to the residence of her relative on Khurana road. Three women and a minor girl were sitting there.

He told the police that Raman took him to a room where a man was also present. They put a rope around his neck and started beating him.

The victim told the police that they clicked his picture along with girl and threatened to get a rape case registered against him.

They demanded Rs 4 lakh from him. They took Rs 3,000 from his pocket and on May 26, they called him and demanded money. The victim gave them Rs 20,000, but they continued to demand Rs 1 lakh the next day, he added.

The SP said that on the complaint of the victim, they constituted a raiding party and laid a trap. The victim was sent to Jawahar Park where they arrested Seema of Kaithal red-handed. Later, on her information, three members including Raman, Meenu and Pooja were held .