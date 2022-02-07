IGU don to get Rs30L for project

Rewari: The Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has approved a project over “expansion of universe’ submitted by Prof Suresh Kumar, department of mathematics, Indira Gandhi University (IGU) here. VC Prof SK Gakhar said Prof Kumar would get a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the research work and 20% of this amount would be given to the university. —
