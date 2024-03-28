In Hisar, Devi Lal’s clan likely to clash

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 27

After the BJP’s decision to field Ranjit Singh from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, all eyes are on the JJP and the INLD — family boroughs of former Deputy PM Devi Lal — regarding their respective candidates.

While the INLD has indicated that it will field Ravi Chautala’s wife Sunaina, the JJP has announced to contest from all seats, giving an indication that it will field any member of the Deputy PM Devi Lal clan.

Ranjit Singh, son of Devi Lal, resigned from the Assembly yesterday. He was serving as the Energy and Jails Minister as he had extended support to the BJP after winning the Rania Assembly seat as an Independent in 2019.

He had got politically estranged from his elder brother and former CM Om Prakash Chautala in the early 1990s and joined the Congress, until he was denied the ticket in 2019.

The INLD’s probable candidate Sunaina is the wife of Ravi Chautala, son of Ranjit’s eldest brother Pratap. She has been the general secretary of the INLD’s women wing.

INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala is likely to make an announcement about the party’s Hisar candidate soon. There is a possibility of any family member of Ajay Chautala, who is JJP chief, to contest from Hisar. Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was MP from Hisar (2014-19) after he won on INLD ticket before they separated from the party. He also contested in the 2019 poll on JJP ticket but lost to the BJP candidate.

There is speculation now that either Dushyant or his mother Naina could be the party candidate from Hisar. Naina, wife of Ajay Chautala, is also daughter-in-law of Ranjit Singh.

However, with the possibility of three members of the Devi Lal clan taking the field, it will be interesting to see whom the Congress nominates here.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha