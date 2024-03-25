 INDIA VOTES 2024: In an electorate of 20.8 lakh, 41.3K first-time voters in Karnal : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  INDIA VOTES 2024: In an electorate of 20.8 lakh, 41.3K first-time voters in Karnal

INDIA VOTES 2024: In an electorate of 20.8 lakh, 41.3K first-time voters in Karnal

15,463 PwDs, 9,452 migrants eligible to vote in Parliamentary elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: In an electorate of 20.8 lakh, 41.3K first-time voters in Karnal

As many as 2,023 polling stations are to be set up at 981 locations across the constituency in Karnal and Panipat districts during voting. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 24

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, a close examination of voter statistics in the Karnal seat, which comprises Karnal and Panipat districts, reveals interesting trends. The latest data reveals a significant presence of migrants, persons with disabilities (PwDs), service and first-timer voters, who can play a crucial role in the elections.

Efforts on to improve turnout

We have reviewed polling booths to check the preparedness for elections. Ramps and wheelchairs will be available for PwDs and elderly voters. We are also focusing on improving voter turnout at the booths where low polling had been recorded in the previous elections. — Uttam Singh, Karnal DC

As per the data, there are 20,81,560 voters in this Lok Sabha seat, 11,86,071 in Karnal district and 8,95,489 in Panipat. Among these, 6,18,599 are male, 5,67,449 female and 23 transgender persons in Karnal district, while Panipat district has 4,77,342 male voters, 4,18,133 female and 14 transgender persons.

These voters will exercise their franchise at 2,023 polling stations at 981 locations in both districts. As many as 1,147 booths are in 532 locations in Karnal and 876 booths are at 449 locations in Panipat.

The data further revealed that there were 9,452 migrant voters, including 5,190 in Karnal and 4,262 in Panipat. The maximum of 1,388 migrant workers are in the Karnal Assembly segment, followed by 1,273 in Samalkha, 1,235 in Gharaunda, 1,214 in Panipat City, 1,176 in Panipat Rural, 964 in Nilokheri segment, 928 in Gharaunda, 675 in Indri and 599 in Israna, the data revealed.

As many as 5,378 service voters are anticipated to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. Of these service voters, 3,085 are in Karnal district and 2,293 in Panipat.

In the 18-19 age category, who are first-time voters, a total of 41,310 voters have been registered — 22,486 male and 18,824 female. The process of making their voter IDs is still underway and any person can apply for IDs till April 1.

Moreover, there are 15,463 PwD electors, with Karnal district accounting for 10,585 and Panipat district having 4,878 PwD voters.

Nilokheri accounts for a maximum of 2,383 PwD electors, 2,445 PwDs will vote in Indri, 1,388 in Karnal, 2,248 in Gharaunda, 2,121 in Assandh, 1,361 in Panipat Rural, 1,448 in Panipat City, 1,102 in Israna and 967 in Samalkha.

Karnal DC Uttam Singh said the administration was well prepared for the upcoming elections and all arrangements had been made for polling as well as counting.

“We have reviewed polling booths to check the preparedness for elections. Ramps and wheelchairs will be available for PwDs and elderly voters. Other facilities like water, electricity and toilets have been ensured at these booths,” the DC said.

“We are also focusing on improving voter turnout on those booths where low polling had been recorded in the previous elections,” the DC added.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha #Panipat


