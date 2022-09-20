Jindal Global Law School signs pact with foreign universities

Sonepat: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), OP Jindal Global University (JGU), has established new partnerships with five prestigious universities in the United States of America, the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy. As part of its ambition to provide global education opportunities to its students, JGLS has signed new MoUs with USC Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, USA; University of Georgia School of Law, University of Georgia, USA; Northeastern University School of Law, Northeastern University, USA; Edge Hill University, UK; Universita di Siena, Italy. Professor C Raj Kumar, founding Vice- Chancellor, JGU, and founding Dean, JGLS, stated, “Jindal Global Law School has raised the quality of legal education in India and benchmarked itself to the global standards, while fulfilling its commitment towards implementing India’s National Education Policy 2020.”

Training on ‘fake news remedies’

Karnal: The department of mass communication of Pt Chiranjilal Sharma Government College, Karnal, organised a one-day training programme on "Fake news: Consequences and remedies". The training was organised in collaboration with Google News Initiative and Data Leads. Prof Umesh Arya, GNI trainer and Dean faculty of media studies from GJU Science and Technology, Hisar, was the resource person. Around 50 faculty members and students of the department participated in the training. Principal Dr Sarita Kumar said there is an urgent need to know more about fake news and its remedies.

UHS launches ‘life mantra’ initiative

Rohtak: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has taken an initiative to start “Townhall with legends” programme under which stalwarts in the field of medicine, surgery will be invited to interact with students and motivate them by their life mantra. In the first programme, Dr OP Kalra, former Vice-Chancellor of the UHS, shared his experience about his life as student, teacher and administrator and answered questions asked by students.

Students shine in yoga contest

Bhiwani: Two students, Pooja and Sadhna of the Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, have secured first position in a yoga tournament organised by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports, Haryana. The girl students also got a cash prize for securing first position. The college management committee, Principal Rachna Arora and director Dr Aruna Sachdev congratulated the students and encouraged them.

