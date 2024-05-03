Karnal cops step up surveillance along UP border

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Karnal police have intensified surveillance along the Haryana-UP border and strengthened CCTV-enabled checkpoints at two key locations — Manglora and Shergarh Tapu villages.

The move aims to curb any potential security threat and monitor vehicular movement for checking illegal activities such as supply of liquor, arms, drugs and other prohibited items.

Deepak Saharan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal, highlighted the importance of heightened security and said, “We have two checkpoints along the Haryana-UP border. In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we have stepped up the vigil. Our police personnel inspect every vehicle to prevent the transportation of illicit liquor, drugs and weapons across the border.”

Speaking about the achievements of the police, the SP said the police have registered eight FIRs and apprehended nine people involved in various criminal activities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha