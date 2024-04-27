Karnal DC, SP inspect polling booths in Assandh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 26

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Uttam Singh along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan inspected the polling booths set up at government schools in Chochra, Rahra, Ballah, and Bal Rajputana villages in the Assandh Assembly segment, which is part of the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

They interacted with villagers and asked them to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers.

The DC said that every eligible person should vote fearlessly and motivate others to do the same. “If anyone has any complaints, they should immediately submit these to the police,” said the DC.

He also appealed to the people to maintain harmony in the villages during the elections. “If anyone is engaged in illegal activities like selling alcohol or other unlawful activities, people should inform the police immediately,” said the DC. He asked people to register all eligible persons. “If any eligible person has not yet registered to vote, they can do so by filling out the designated form by May 6,” the DC said.

The district administration is committed to conducting elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. Voting centres have been set up in Chochra (6), Rahra (8), Balla (11), and Bal Rajputana (6) villages. Basic facilities such as electricity, water, furniture, and entry-exit doors were inspected. He said the nomination process for the Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly byelections would start on Monday. The administration had made all preparations so that candidates did not face any problems while filing their nomination, he said.

