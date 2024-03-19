Karnal witnesses surge of 2,25,840 new voters

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 18

The Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises Karnal and Panipat districts, has witnessed a surge in voter enrolment, with 2,25,840 new voters added to the voter list in the past five years. According to the data from the Election Commission, there were 18,55,720 registered voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a number that has now increased to 20,81,560 voters as on March 16.

In 2019, there were 9,94,623 men voters and 8,61,097 women voters. In 2024, the number of men voters has risen to 10,95,941, and women voters to 9,85,582. Currently, there are 37 transgender individuals on the voter list.

The Karnal Lok Sabha area consists of nine Assembly constituencies. In 2024, the Nilokheri Assembly segment has 2,32,792 voters, compared to 2,03,678 in 2019. Similarly, the Indri Assembly segment has 2,16,857 voters, up from 1,90,851 in 2019.

Now, the Karnal Assembly segment has 2,58,361 voters, compared to 2,28,715 in 2019. The Gharaunda Assembly segment has also seen an increase, with 2,37,362 voters in 2024, up from 2,08,525 in 2019. The Assandh Assembly segment has 2,40,699 voters in 2024, compared to 2,18,499 in 2019.

These five Assembly constituencies in Karnal district have a total of 11,86,071 voters, up from 10,50,268 in 2019, marking a surge of 1,35,803 voters in five years.

The Panipat district, which is part of the Karnal Lok Sabha area, comprises four Assembly constituencies. In 2024, it has 8,95,489 voters, compared to 8,05,452 voters in 2019, reflecting an increase of 90,037 voters.

In the current Lok Sabha elections, the Panipat Rural Assembly segment has 2,70,209 voters, while the number was 2,27,253 in 2019. Similarly, Panipat City has 2,19,821 voters, compared to 2,05,186 voters previously. The Israna Assembly segment has 1,80,847 registered voters, an increase from 1,70,580 voters in 2019. The Samalkha Assembly segment has also experienced a surge in voter enrolment, with 2,24,612 voters in 2024, compared to 2,02,433 voters in 2019.

Uttam Singh, Karnal Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, stated that there were 41,310 voters in the 18-19 age group. Additionally, there were 2,023 polling stations in the Karnal Lok Sabha area, spread across 981 locations, including 1,147 polling stations in Karnal district and 876 in Panipat district. “We will ensure transparent and fair elections,” said the DC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha #Panipat