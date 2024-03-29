Keep record of daily sales, election officer directs liquor contractors

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 28

District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said all authorised liquor contractors in the district must strictly adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) and cooperate with the police and district administration to ensure peaceful and impartial election process. He was addressing a meeting comprising official liquor contractors at the local subdivisional office.

DC Singh said all liquor contractors should keep a complete record of the liquor sold daily. He said he was receiving complaints regarding the illegal sale of liquor, and if found true during investigation, action will be taken as per law.

The DC further said dry days would be declared in the polling areas 48 hours before the Lok Sabha elections. During this period, there will be a complete ban on the sale and serving of liquor and legal action will be taken against those violating the rules.

He directed officials of the Excise and Police Departments to ensure that liquor is not sold at dhabas and other shops under no circumstances. He instructed the police officers to conduct regular inspections at suspected liquor sale areas, especially around schools and colleges.

The DC appealed to the general public to purchase alcohol only from the approved contracts sanctioned by the Excise Department of the state as liquor obtained from any other illegal source/person could be counterfeit or poisonous.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa