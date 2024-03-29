Keep record of daily sales, election officer directs liquor contractors

Sirsa, March 28
District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said all authorised liquor contractors in the district must strictly adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) and cooperate with the police and district administration to ensure peaceful and impartial election process. He was addressing a meeting comprising official liquor contractors at the local subdivisional office.
DC Singh said all liquor contractors should keep a complete record of the liquor sold daily. He said he was receiving complaints regarding the illegal sale of liquor, and if found true during investigation, action will be taken as per law.
The DC further said dry days would be declared in the polling areas 48 hours before the Lok Sabha elections. During this period, there will be a complete ban on the sale and serving of liquor and legal action will be taken against those violating the rules.
He directed officials of the Excise and Police Departments to ensure that liquor is not sold at dhabas and other shops under no circumstances. He instructed the police officers to conduct regular inspections at suspected liquor sale areas, especially around schools and colleges.
The DC appealed to the general public to purchase alcohol only from the approved contracts sanctioned by the Excise Department of the state as liquor obtained from any other illegal source/person could be counterfeit or poisonous.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...