Khaps suspend dharna in Hisar, Charkhi Dadri till formation of new govt at Centre

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 19
The khap panchayats, which were holding the ‘pucca morcha’ in Baas village of Narnaund subdivision in Hisar district for the past over a month, have suspended the dharna till the formation of new government at the Centre.
The farmers led by the khap panchayats and social activists had organised a mahapanchayat in Sisay village of the district on February 16 and decided to stage a dharna at the Baas village.
Kandela khap pradhan Om Prakash Kandela said they stood by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on the farmers’ issues. “We have been holding the dharna here. But with the enforcement of the model code of conduct after the Election Commission announced the election dates, we have decided to temporarily suspend this dharna. We will regroup as soon as the new government is formed at the Centre and resume our dharna,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...
Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats
Announcement likely today | Chandigarh nominee also discusse...
Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi
BJP-PMK alliance sealed as PM winds up 5-day South India cam...