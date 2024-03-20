Khaps suspend dharna in Hisar, Charkhi Dadri till formation of new govt at Centre

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 19

The khap panchayats, which were holding the ‘pucca morcha’ in Baas village of Narnaund subdivision in Hisar district for the past over a month, have suspended the dharna till the formation of new government at the Centre.

The farmers led by the khap panchayats and social activists had organised a mahapanchayat in Sisay village of the district on February 16 and decided to stage a dharna at the Baas village.

Kandela khap pradhan Om Prakash Kandela said they stood by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on the farmers’ issues. “We have been holding the dharna here. But with the enforcement of the model code of conduct after the Election Commission announced the election dates, we have decided to temporarily suspend this dharna. We will regroup as soon as the new government is formed at the Centre and resume our dharna,” he said.

