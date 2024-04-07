Khattar: Opposition lacks candidates, BJP will win all 10

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 6

Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, has expressed confidence that by winning all 10 seats in Haryana, the BJP unit of Haryana would contribute immensely to form a BJP government at the Centre again.

Criticising the Opposition, Khattar said that it lacked candidates and was misleading people. “While there’s much to say about Congress candidates, we choose not to engage in such discussions,” he further said. Khattar stated that there was no particular reason behind changing BJP candidates and each candidate had been chosen deliberately considering his/her social acceptability. All candidates have initiated their election campaigns, receiving positive responses from the public, he said.

The former CM asserted that the BJP fulfilled the dream of development in Haryana during its tenure, and under PM Modi’s leadership, the nation witnessed unprecedented progress. BJP’s governance provided employment opportunities to the youth, which no one else accomplished before, he said.

Addressing a motorcycle rally of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar on Saturday, he emphasised BJP’s commitment to good governance and a developed India.

Khattar appealed to the people to consider BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar as his younger brother and urged them to elect Tanwar from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Call on HLP tie-up ‘soon’

Former CM Khattar stated that the BJP and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) will contest the LS poll together in Sirsa. However, he mentioned that although Sirsa MLA and HLP leader, Gopal Kanda, was not present at the rally, his support was with BJP.

Gopal Kanda, who does not share a good relationship with Ashok Tanwar, remained absent from the rally. Speaking to the media after Khattar’s departure, Gopal Kanda’s younger brother and BJP leader, Gobind Kanda, said that Gopal Kanda would decide on the alliance between HLP and BJP.

Gobind Kanda said Khattar suggested that both parties contest together, and a meeting between the BJP and the HLP would be held in Rohtak to take a final decision.

