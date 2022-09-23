Labour Ministry employee dead

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 22

The Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health Department under the Ministry of Labour and Employment committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Sirsa on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Vineet Beniwal (45). The police said he shot himself in the chest when he had gone to sleep in his room that he shared with his aged mother who was in coma.The police said the investigation is under way.

