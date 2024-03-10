Lok Adalat settles 6,783 cases

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

A National Lok Adalat was organised in the Kaithal court premises under the guidance of the Kaithal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) chairperson Ritu YK Behl on Saturday.

Different benches of judges were constituted in the Kaithal district court and the Guhla subdivisional court.

DLSA Secretary and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Danish Gupta said that a total of 11,103 pending cases were listed in the National Lok Adalat, out of which 6,783 cases were resolved involving an amount of Rs 5,91,13, in various criminal cases, bank recovery, Motor Vehicle Act, labour-related disputes, revenue matters and other cases.

Similarly, a National Lok Adalat was organised in the Karnal court along with Indri and Assandh subdivisions, in which as many as 12,311 cases were kept. Of them, 10,145 cases involving Rs 7,55,63,025 have been resolved.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the supervision of the District and Sessions Judge and DLSA chairperson Karnal Chandra Shekhar. CJM and Karnal DLSA Secretary Jasbir said apart from this, as many as 6,209 cases were resolved at the pre-litigation stage.

