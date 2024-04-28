LS candidates touching base with people

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 27

With less than a month to go for voting in the state, Lok Sabha candidates from Kurukshetra have intensified their election campaign.

The candidates have been holding 10 to 15 meetings and interacting with people every day to strengthen their base. Besides making the presence felt in the field, video messages are also being shared on social media handles to attract voters.

BJP candidate Naveen Jindal has been visiting rural areas, attending public meetings, and meeting people in chaupals and grain markets to seek votes for himself. He is highlighting the work done by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

Though the BJP has already released its ‘Sankalp Patra’, the party’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate is also seeking suggestions from the public to prepare a vision document for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. He has been seeking suggestions through a website in which residents can submit their suggestions. For Naveen Jindal, his mother Savitri Jindal has also been campaigning and holding meetings in various segments of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta is also trying to establish a personal contact with local residents and focusing on visiting villages of the constituency.

During the campaign, Sushil Gupta accuses the BJP of killing democracy and has been urging voters to support the INDIA bloc candidates. In his speeches, Gupta focuses on issues like unemployment, drugs, poor health and education facilities and the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

As per party sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is expected to accompany him during filing of nomination papers while MP Sanjay Singh is also expected to hold meetings in support of Sushil Gupta next week.

Meanwhile INLD leader and party's candidate Abhay Chautala can be seen actively holding public meetings in all nine Assembly constituencies. For Abhay Chautala, his son Arjun is also actively campaigning and the party is likely to hold its rally on the day of filing nomination on May 1.

In his speeches, Abhay Chautala has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He says, “The BJP has failed to fulfil its promises regarding black money, implementation of the Swaminathan report, and giving 2 crore jobs every year. The government has no control over unemployment, corruption, and inflation, as it had been busy preparing policies in the favour of corporate houses.”

He also criticises BJP candidate Naveen Jindal and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta. He says he is fighting a battle for farmers against two businessmen.

