Man arrested for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 1

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife. According to the police, the incident took place at a house in Sector 14 early this morning.

It was reported that the accused, identified as Bhushan Prasad, had been unemployed. He assaulted his wife Saroj (46) and hit her with the motor of a broken fan on her head after a quarrel around 2.30 am today.

It was revealed that the woman, who got grievously injured, was shifted to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. A domestic issue was reported to be the main cause behind the incident.

The police said the couple, along with their 23-year-old son, had been living in the servant quarter of a house owned by an NRI for the past few years. The victim worked as a domestic help in the nearby houses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad