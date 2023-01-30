Yamunanagar, Jagadhri MC rectifies errors in 360 property IDs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 29

Providing relief to residents of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities held a three-day camp to rectify errors in property IDs. A total of 360 property IDs were corrected during the camp which began on Friday and concluded today.

According to information, for the first two days, the camp was organised at the MC office in Yamunanagar, where 250 property IDs were corrected. On the last day, i.e., today, the camp was organised at the Jagadhri MC office, where 110 property IDs were corrected.

“The camp for data correction in the property IDs was organised at the MC offices to offer relief to residents. A total of 360 property IDs were rectified during the three-day camp,” said Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha.

The errors were corrected on the spot by examining documents submitted by property holders, added Sinha.

He said under one roof, officers and employees of the property tax branch, the building branch and other branches of the MC checked documents of property holders and rectified errors in their property IDs through admin login.

Praveen Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar visited the camp today, and asked the MC officials to solve problems related to property IDs of the residents on priority.

