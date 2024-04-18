MC removes encroachments in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 17

Cracking the whip, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from several areas of Yamunanagar in the past two days.

The encroachments were removed from Meera Bai Market — one of the city areas that have witnessed a large number of encroachments — the railway road and several other areas here on Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt said on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, an anti-encroachment drive was being regularly conducted in Zones I and II of the MC.

He said teams headed by him were carrying out anti-encroachment drives in Zone II, while the teams headed by CSI Harjeet Singh were carrying out the tasks in Zone I.

“Our team carried out anti-encroachment drives from Meera Bai Market, the railway road and some other areas of Yamunanagar on Monday and Tuesday,” said CSI Dutt.

He said the team removed encroachments from both sides of the Railway road. “The Meera Bai Market area is highly congested. We have removed a number of encroachments from the market so that the visitors don’t face any problem in moving around,” said CSI Dutt. He said goods kept on the road were confiscated by the team.

At the sight of the MC team, several shopkeepers removed their goods from the road and placed them inside their shops, he added.

He added that anti-encroachment drives were being regularly carried out to tackle the problem of traffic congestion due to encroachments.

