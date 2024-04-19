Old tank turns hazard at Sirsa powerhouse

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 18

A 150-ft water tank situated on the premises of the 132 KV powerhouse on Barnala Road here has been in a poor condition for long.

The tank in a damaged condition. Tribune photo

Since it has not been repaired despite several reminders having been sent to the authorities concerned, it is reported that the structure might collapse at any time, leading to a great risk of major accidents.

Cracks on pillars Constructed nearly five decades ago, the water tank served as a vital source of water supply for houses and office buildings connected to the 132 KV power house.

Mohan Lal, a local, said the tank was in an extremely poor condition and that its repair should start soon.

The plaster was wearing off, and cracks were visible on its four pillars. The condition of the tank’s dome had also deteriorated, he said.

Many houses and offices are located near the site, with hundreds of people present there at any given time. In view of the situation, the residents are urging the electricity board officials to take immediate action in the matter to prevent any untoward incident.

Constructed nearly five decades ago, the tank served as a vital source of water supply for houses and office buildings connected to the 132 KV powerhouse.

Despite the urgent need for repair, the electricity board officials have seemingly overlooked the critical state of the tank.

Mohan Lal, a local, said the tank was in an extremely poor condition and that its repair should start soon. However, the electricity board officials were not paying attention to the matter, he added. The plaster was wearing off and cracks were visible on the tank’s four pillars. The condition of the tank’s dome had also deteriorated, and it could lead to major accidents, he said.

Sirsa HVPNL Executive Engineer (XEN) Chintan Sher said the condition of the water tank had significantly deteriorated.

He said a letter had been written to the department regarding its repair. Once the permission was obtained, the process of repairing the tank would begin, he added. A letter would again be written to the department to expedite the work, he further said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Barnala #Sirsa