On Day 1, 16 of 17 buses fail fitness test in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 17

The Transport Department started a fitness test drive for all school buses in the state today. It shall continue in the upcoming holidays on April 20, 21, 27 and April 28, as per a letter of the Transport Commissioner, Haryana.

After the Mahendragarh district bus accident, which claimed the lives of six students, an autorickshaw ferrying schoolchildren overturned in Yamunanagar on Monday. An 8-year-old student was killed in the accident. As per information, the fitness test of buses was conducted under the guidance of Hairatjeet Kaur, District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Yamunanagar, in Jagadhri today.

An official of the RTA said 17 buses arrived for the fitness test. “The buses arrived for test in the ground situated at Gulab Nagar of Jagadhri. Of them, only one bus was given a fitness certificate. The rest were not granted certificates due to a number of deficiencies. They were given time to rectify the deficiencies,” said an official.

Yamunanagar district has about 850 school buses. “The fitness test of school buses which do not possess fitness certificates shall be done on upcoming holidays in April 2024 as a special facility in addition to the passing held on normal days,” read the letter of the Transport Commissioner.

