One arrested for running over cops with truck

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 27

The police have arrested a person on the charges of attempting to run over cops, while attempting to flee with a Dumper truck carrying illegally mined Yamuna river sand in the district.

A police official said the incident took place near the Rasulpur village of the district this morning when a police team was on its routine patrol.

While the cops who got information about illegal mining tried to the truck near the village, the driver tried to run over those standing at the checkpoint.

The official said the accused also attempted to unload the sand midway to prevent the police from taking action.

However, it is revealed that the police arrested the driver identified as Manoj, hailing from Rajasthan, after a chase with the help of the vehicle of the police control room.

Another person who was in the truck with Manoj has been identified as Punit, a resident of Sultanpur village, managed to flee.

The official said the police has registered a case under various sections, including attempt to murder against both the persons at the Chandhut police station. The truck has been impounded by the police. A hunt to nab the second accused has been launched.

