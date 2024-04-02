Op Akraman: 66 accused arrested by 77 police teams in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 1

The police launched ‘Operation Akraman’ on Sunday and 77 teams of the district police nabbed 66 persons allegedly involved in criminal activities within six hours. SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said a total of 287 employees had been included in 77 teams and these teams raided various places in their areas to nab notorious persons.

The teams arrested 17 persons and recovered 243 liquor bottles from them. Six persons have been booked under the Gambling Act and recovered Rs 19,310 from them. The teams arrested three persons and recovered 73-gm smack and 440-gm sulfa from them.

Two persons have been arrested under Arms Act and two pistols have been recovered from their possession, the SP added. They have arrested six proclaimed offenders and three bail jumpers during the operation.

Apart from this, the police teams have arrested 33 other accused involved in the criminal activities. While the traffic police have challaned 291 vehicles for wrong-lane driving, the SP maintained.

SP Shekhawat said the special operations would continue to arrest the people involved in criminal activities to curb the crime in the district.

He also appealed to the residents to support the police in curbing the crime in the district and also appealed to them to give information about the persons involved in criminal activities in their areas to the police control room and police stations and their identity would be kept private.

