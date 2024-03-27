Parking woes at Kaithal

The lack of parking spaces in Kaithal is a longstanding problem that has adversely affected residents. People who visit markets and others who work in various parts of the town are forced to park their vehicles on the roads, thus disrupting the flow of traffic. All main roads remain choked with parked vehicles. Spacious parking lots should be set up so that shoppers and commuters are not troubled. Satish Seth, Kaithal

Garbage along Narwana roads

While entering Narwana while travelling from Tohana, after crossing the railway barrier, one feels nauseated at the sight of heaps of garbage that can be spotted along the road. It appears as if it were a no man’s land since the MC’s sanitation staff never goes there to remove these mountains of garbage. The local nagar parishad should maintain proper hygiene on priority as people may fall sick due to their carelessness. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Bad roads in Rohtak

THE condition of many roads in Rohtak city has been deplorable for years. The broken and pothole-ridden roads cause much inconvenience to residents and commuters, even leading to accidents. Some concrete action is required. sandeep Kumar, Rohtak

