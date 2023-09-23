Police clueless in Panipat gang-rape case even after 48 hours

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, September 23
Even after 48 hours of the incident, police are clueless in the gang-rape case of three women at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Assan Kalan village in this district.
The police have detained around 15 suspects and are questioning them. The four accused are still at large.
SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of DSP Krishan Kumar.
A special police team has been deployed at the farmhouse to provide security to the victims’ families.
The police suspect that the accused belong to the nearby villages.
Over 150 police personnel in plain clothes are trying to get clues about the accused. Police visited several houses and also checked the CCTV footage.
Around 10 police teams visited the spot on Friday.
The clothes and belongings scattered in the verandah and rooms in the farmhouse, where the miscreants gang-raped three women and robbed them of cash and jewellery, reveal the brutality of the crime.
The women have been produced before a magistrate to register their statement.
Three women were allegedly gang-raped by four masked men in the early hours of Thursday in the presence of their husbands and children.
In another incident, a woman was killed by four assailants in a fish farm the same night. The miscreants also robbed the victims of cash and jewellery.
The SP said it would be early to comment on the investigation.
Meanwhile, DIG Naazneen Bhasin on Friday visited the place and met the victims. Bhasin said the police would crack the case soon.
